"I Could Have Died On The Spot": Gurugram Biker Hits Back At Accused Driver

"If you felt so sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? I could have died on the spot."

That was the question biker and Instagram creator 'rebelwheels_sia_' posed in her first video reaction after the accident, responding directly to statements made by Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of hitting her motorcycle with his car.

In the nearly three-minute video shared on social media, she challenged his version of events, questioned his claim of feeling sympathy for her, and said the videos of the crash clearly show what happened.

Sia's video begins with a clip of Bainsla's interview to a reporter, in which he says he did not know whether the biker was a man or a woman and that only one side of the incident had been shown. He also questioned why videos involving one of her male friends had not surfaced. "I felt very sorry for that girl," he is heard saying in the interview.

Read: "Woman Wants Followers": Gurugram Hit-And-Run Suspect Kalyan Bainsla's Lawyer Pins Blame On Biker

Responding to those remarks, Sia said, "He is saying that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down on the road. But I think my entire video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom."

She questioned why, if the occupants of the car genuinely believed the bikers were behaving that way, they continued following her for such a long distance.

"If you felt we were speeding up and slowing down repeatedly, then what was the reason for chasing me throughout the route?" she asked.

Sia also rejected Bainsla's claim that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle.

"That is simply not possible. You saw my hair. You came close to me. You made gestures. You signalled for me to stop the bike. And now you are saying you did not even know a woman was riding it," she said.

Read: Gurugram Biker's Father Flags "Murder Attempt", Brother's "Drunk In Car" Claim

She also responded to Bainsla's comments that there were around 22 to 23 people present and that only two videos had emerged.

"I do not understand why those two videos are not enough in a hit-and-run case," she said.

According to her, one video shows the car moving directly from the front lane into the third lane before hitting her and driving away. The second video, recorded from her own camera, she said, shows the car moving from the first lane to the third lane, striking her motorcycle and causing her to be dragged along the vehicle before she fell onto the road.

"In one video, you can see the car moving into the third lane and hitting me before fleeing. In the other video from my camera, you can see the car come from the first lane to the third lane, hit me, drag me along, and then I fell on the road. Are those two videos still not enough for you?" she said.

Read: Gurugram Woman Biker Hit-And-Run Case: 5 Tips For Two-Wheeler Riders To Avoid Road Rage

Questioning his claim of "feeling sorry for her", Sia said his actions after the crash did not reflect that concern.

"If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility. If you hit me, you should have stopped and checked whether I was injured," she said.

She further said the consequences of the crash could have been far worse.

"I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said.

"This display of sympathy does not suit him. The videos clearly show how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead," she said.

Sia further said incidents like these leave many women feeling unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram.

"I feel ashamed of people who say their families are suffering because of this. I do not think such people ever stop to think that they also have sisters and women in their families. Women feel extremely unsafe because of behaviour like this in Delhi and Gurugram," she said.

Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike on Sunday with a group of bikers when a white sedan allegedly began following them. She had said that the occupants of the car behaved aggressively, appeared intoxicated and repeatedly tried to come close to her motorcycle before the crash.

'Bike Dragged Nearly 300 Metres After Crash'

Sia has also filed a complaint against Bainsla. She alleged in a complaint to Gurugram Police that she was harassed and later hit by a car while riding with her friends on Sunday morning.

She said the incident took place on September 13 at around 7:00 am, when she was heading towards Biker Barn Cafe with a group of friends who were riding on separate motorcycles.

According to the complaint, she encountered a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bearing registration number HR30L4949 on Golf Course Road. She alleged that the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated and repeatedly tried to harass her and stop her motorcycle.

"When I crossed them, they suddenly crossed my path and hit my bike," she said in the complaint.

Sia alleged that the impact caused her motorcycle to be dragged for nearly 300 metres. She further claimed that the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the crash.

"My friends tried to chase them, but they ran away from the spot," the complaint stated.

Seeking action against the accused, Sia urged the police to take immediate steps in the matter.

'She Is Now In Severe Pain': Sia's Brother

Sia's brother said the biker escaped serious injuries but is now dealing with severe muscle pain, body aches and abrasions, as police move ahead with an FIR that includes charges of harassment, attempted murder and hit-and-run.

"She is physically okay, but she has started experiencing significant pain now. Initially, the adrenaline in her system masked it, but now she is suffering from severe muscle pulls and widespread body pain. She has to take painkillers, and she also has various scratches and abrasions...," Sia's brother said.

He added, "We just visited the Sector 56 police station in Gurgaon and met with the SHO, who has registered an FIR. We submitted a written statement from Sia and specified the charges we wanted to include... We have included three main charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run. Tomorrow, Siya's verbal statement will be recorded. The SHO himself will come here to record it. After that, she will issue a public statement."