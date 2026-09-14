Gurugram Woman Biker Hit-And-Run Case: 5 Tips For Two-Wheeler Riders To Avoid Road Rage

Another road rage incident in Gurugram is making headlines after a video shared by a woman motorcyclist went viral on social media. In the clip, Sia alleges that a white sedan rammed into her Aprilia RS 457 motorcycle and claims that the men inside the car appeared to be intoxicated.

The video has sparked widespread reaction online, with several users tagging Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Police, urging authorities to investigate the matter and take action against the driver.

According to biker Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_), she was riding with members of her biking group on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. In a video posted on Instagram, she alleged that the occupants of the car had been pursuing her and her group from the beginning of the ride before the collision took place.

As the incident draws attention on social media, it also highlights the risks associated with aggressive driving and confrontations on the road. Here are a few precautions two-wheeler riders can follow to avoid escalating road rage situations and stay safe while riding.

ALSO READ - Woman On Sports Bike Hit By Car In Gurugram For Asking Driver To Stay Away

Do Not Engage Or Retaliate:

Riders should maintain a safe following distance of at least two to three seconds from the vehicle ahead. Riders are also advised to avoid engaging with aggressive motorists through eye contact, verbal arguments, or rude gestures, as such interactions can escalate tensions. Additionally, sudden actions such as brake-checking should be avoided, as they can increase the risk of a collision and worsen an already tense situation.

ALSO READ - Delhi-NCR PUC Centres To Come Under Camera Surveillance: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Call For Help/Record:

If faced with road rage, avoid confrontation and call emergency services if needed. Prioritise your safety, move to a secure location, and capture evidence only when it can be done safely without distracting you from riding. An action camera recording often comes in handy for the rider.

Head To A Safe Zone, Pull Over:

If you are being followed or confronted by an aggressive driver, head to a safe, public location such as a police station, hospital, fuel station or a busy commercial area. Avoid riding home or stopping on isolated roads, as these can leave you vulnerable. Well-lit and crowded locations are often the safest option in such situations.

Keep Your Ego Aside:

Don't let emotions take over during a road rage incident. Staying calm and avoiding confrontation can help prevent the situation from escalating. Putting safety first and moving away from conflict is often the best course of action for riders.

Let Them Pass:

If confronted by an aggressive driver, avoid engaging and give them space. Let the vehicle pass safely by slowing down or moving aside, and avoid eye contact.