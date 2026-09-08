Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Review: Smarter Than Before, But Has Maruti Done Enough?

Can a carefully executed update keep a proven formula relevant in an increasingly competitive segment? That's the question Maruti Suzuki is trying to answer with the new Baleno. Rather than opting for a complete overhaul, the company has chosen to refine what was already working by introducing a new engine, adding Level 2 ADAS and bringing in several convenience features. After spending time behind the wheel, it is clear that the latest Baleno is less about reinvention and more about meaningful improvements where they matter most.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Design And Features

Visually, the Baleno remains instantly recognisable, and that is unlikely to be a coincidence.

The biggest design revisions are concentrated at the front. A new front grille, redesigned bumper, revised lower air intake and updated fog lamp surrounds give the hatchback a cleaner and slightly more premium appearance. A chrome garnish on the front fender further distinguishes it from the outgoing model.

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The updates certainly freshen up the front profile without altering the Baleno's identity.

The rear, however, tells a different story. It remains identical to the previous model. Buyers expecting a more dramatic facelift may find this conservative approach slightly underwhelming. Then again, considering the Baleno's strong sales record, Maruti Suzuki may have deliberately avoided making radical styling changes.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Design

A new Enigmatic Teal exterior shade joins the colour palette and does add some freshness to the range.

Inside, the cabin layout remains familiar. Anyone upgrading from the previous Baleno will instantly recognise the dashboard, switchgear and overall design. Instead of redesigning the cabin, Maruti has concentrated on adding features that improve the ownership experience.

The headline addition is the segment-first ventilated front seats, which are likely to prove particularly useful during Indian summers. Another practical upgrade is the active-cooled wireless smartphone charger, designed to reduce heat build-up while charging compatible devices.

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The Baleno also receives a Clarion premium audio system, while the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system continues with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Existing highlights such as the Head-Up Display, 360-degree camera and Suzuki Connect connected car technology remain part of the package.

The ADAS controls have been integrated neatly, with physical buttons positioned to the right of the steering wheel and additional controls on the steering itself. The presence of dedicated switches makes enabling or disabling the driver assistance systems considerably easier than navigating multiple touchscreen menus.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Cockpit

Safety equipment is comprehensive, with six airbags, Electronic Stability Programme, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and the new ADAS suite contributing to a stronger overall safety package.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Performance And Driving Experience

Powering the new Baleno is Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82.9 ps and 112.4 Nm of torque. On paper, the figures may not appear dramatically different from before, but the character of the engine certainly has its own personality.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Front Row

The first thing that stands out is refinement. Despite moving to a three-cylinder layout, the engine feels impressively smooth in everyday driving. Power builds progressively rather than arriving in a sudden burst, making the Baleno easy to drive in urban traffic. It is not trying to be a performance hatchback, and that suits its intended role perfectly.

I drove the AGS automatic version, and while it complements relaxed city driving, the gearbox continues to have its limitations. Under brisk acceleration, there is a noticeable pause between gear changes, which interrupts the flow of power delivery. Drivers looking for quicker responses may find this hesitation slightly frustrating.

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Switching to the manual mode does improve the experience. Having direct control over gear shifts allows you to work around much of the lag associated with the AGS, making overtakes and quicker acceleration feel more predictable.

Ride quality remains one of the Baleno's stronger attributes. The suspension strikes a well-judged balance between comfort and composure. Broken city roads and speed breakers are dealt with confidently, while the car continues to feel stable as speeds increase.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Braking performance is respectable, although the pedal could offer more reassuring feedback. The brakes do their job effectively, but the slightly spongy pedal feel takes away a bit of confidence, particularly during harder braking.

One of the biggest talking points is undoubtedly the introduction of Level 2 ADAS. During the drive, the system performed as expected, with the various assistance functions operating smoothly.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Drive Experience

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Verdict

The new Baleno feels like a thoughtful evolution rather than a ground-up transformation.

Its biggest strengths lie in the additional technology. Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats and the active-cooled wireless charger genuinely enhance the overall ownership experience without changing the Baleno's core character.

The new engine feels refined, the suspension remains well sorted and the car continues to be easy to drive in everyday conditions.

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That said, there is still room for improvement. The AGS transmission could be smoother during quick shifts, while the brake pedal would benefit from a firmer, more progressive feel. The rear design also misses the opportunity to make a stronger visual statement, and the absence of a rear centre armrest in the top variants feels like an oversight for a family-oriented hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Drive Experience

Similarly, with several rivals offering one, the lack of a sunroof may disappoint buyers for whom this has become a desirable feature.

The Baleno hasn't attempted to rewrite the rulebook. Instead, Maruti Suzuki has focused on enhancing an already successful package with meaningful technology and convenience upgrades. For existing Baleno owners, the new features make this facelift worth considering. For new buyers, it continues to present itself as a well-rounded premium hatchback that now feels more contemporary without losing the qualities that made it popular in the first place.