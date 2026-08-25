BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Review: More Space, More Comfort And Perhaps The Most Practical BMW Yet

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase has officially launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and at first glance, it might appear to be just a stretched version of BMW's best-selling SUV. But spend some time with it and you quickly realise that BMW has fundamentally changed what the X1 stands for in India.

For years, the X1 has been the entry point into the BMW family for thousands of buyers. It has consistently remained BMW India's best-selling model, and now BMW has taken inspiration from the success of the all-electric iX1 Long Wheelbase by bringing the same formula to petrol buyers.

The result is a luxury SUV that is less focused on outright driving thrills and more focused on delivering rear-seat comfort, practicality and everyday luxury. And for Indian buyers, that could be exactly the right formula.

Key Highlights Of The BMW X1 LWB

Longest And Most Spacious In Its Segment

The biggest story here is space. The X1 Long Wheelbase measures 4,616 mm in length, making it 116 mm longer than the standard X1. More importantly, the wheelbase stretches by 108 mm to 2,800 mm, helping create what BMW claims is the most spacious second-row cabin in the segment. The benefit is immediately noticeable in the rear seat.

BMW says rear knee room has increased by 109 mm, and it doesn't feel like a small improvement. Even taller passengers can sit comfortably behind a six-foot driver without any complaints. The rear bench also gets softer cushioning and an extended seat base, significantly improving thigh support.

For buyers who spend time being chauffeured or frequently travel with family, this rear seat alone could be reason enough to choose the X1 LWB over its rivals.

A Cabin Designed Around Comfort

The dashboard remains familiar if you've recently driven a modern BMW. Inside, you get:

Curved BMW Widescreen Display

Latest BMW Operating System 9 (OS9)

Floating centre console

Wireless charging

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

Connected Drive technologies

Premium Harman Kardon sound system

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The cabin feels contemporary, premium and well-finished. The OS9 interface is among the most intuitive infotainment systems in the luxury segment, while the floating console adds a greater sense of space and practicality.

BMW has also worked on improving overall cabin ambience through larger rear windows, wide-opening doors and a massive panoramic glass roof that floods the cabin with natural light.

Practicality Matters

Luxury buyers today increasingly want versatility alongside comfort. The BMW X1 LWB delivers with 540 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,700 litres when the rear seats are folded. That makes it one of the more practical offerings in the compact luxury SUV space. Whether you're planning a family road trip, airport runs or weekend getaways, luggage space is unlikely to be a concern.

Familiar BMW Design With Added Presence

Visually, BMW has avoided making dramatic changes. The X1 LWB retains:

Signature BMW kidney grille

Adaptive LED headlamps

Four-eye front light signature

Satin aluminium exterior accents

18-inch alloy wheels

The longer proportions subtly enhance its road presence without making the SUV appear oversized. In fact, the stretched wheelbase arguably makes the X1 look more balanced and premium than before.

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Comfort Takes Priority Over Sportiness

Under the bonnet sits a familiar 1.5-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine producing 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Importantly, the engine is E20 fuel compliant. Is actually up to E25 compliant. However, this is not a BMW built primarily for enthusiastic driving.

BMW has specifically developed a comfort-oriented suspension setup for the longer-wheelbase architecture. The revised setup improves ride comfort while maintaining steering precision and highway stability. That philosophy is apparent on the road. The X1 LWB feels more relaxed, more comfortable and more refined than aggressively sporty. And honestly, that feels entirely appropriate for what this vehicle is trying to achieve.

Strong Technology And Safety Package

Technology is one of the X1's strongest selling points. Key features include:

BMW OS9 infotainment system

Digital Key Plus

Remote Software Updates

Connected Drive services

Parking Assistant Plus

Reversing Assistant

360-degree camera system

Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system

BMW's Digital Key Plus deserves special mention because it allows owners to use smartphones or smartwatches as their vehicle key and even share digital access with multiple users.

Safety equipment includes:

Eight airbags

Adaptive LED headlamps

Front Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Pedestrian Detection

Dynamic Cruise Control

ADAS suite

The safety credentials are further strengthened by BMW's high-strength body shell construction.

What's Good?

Rear Seat Space Is Outstanding

This is undoubtedly the headline feature. The additional 109 mm of knee room transforms the rear cabin and makes it one of the most spacious rear seats available in the luxury compact SUV segment.

Premium Cabin Experience

From the curved OS9 display and Harman Kardon sound system to the panoramic glass roof and digital ecosystem, the X1 LWB feels thoroughly modern.

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Comfortable Ride Quality

BMW's comfort-focused suspension setup works particularly well for Indian conditions and family-oriented usage.

Practical Everyday Usability

The large boot, wide-opening doors and spacious second row make daily ownership genuinely easier.

Loaded Technology Package

Features like Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant Plus, 360-degree cameras and connected services add significant value to the ownership experience.

What Could Have Been Better?

More Power Would Have Been Welcome

The 156 hp petrol engine is smooth and refined but some buyers may expect more performance at this price point, particularly given BMW's sporty heritage.

Less Driver-Focused Than Traditional BMWs

Long-time BMW enthusiasts might miss the sharper and more dynamic character associated with earlier BMW models. Comfort is clearly the priority here.

No Diesel Option

For high-mileage users, the absence of a diesel alternative may disappoint some buyers who value efficiency on long highway journeys.

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Who Should Buy The BMW X1 LWB?

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase isn't trying to be the most exciting BMW to drive.

Instead, it focuses on delivering what Indian luxury buyers increasingly prioritise:

Rear-seat comfort

Family-friendly space

Premium technology

Everyday practicality

Strong brand value

If you're upgrading from a mainstream SUV into the luxury segment, frequently travel with family, employ a chauffeur for part of your usage pattern, or simply want maximum comfort from a compact luxury SUV, the X1 LWB makes a compelling case. It will particularly appeal to buyers considering the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, but who value rear-seat space above outright driving performance.

AutoMate Verdict

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase represents a smart evolution of BMW's most successful SUV in India. Rather than chasing outright performance, BMW has responded to what Indian buyers actually want: more rear-seat space, more comfort and greater practicality.

At Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the X1 LWB offers a combination of luxury, technology and usability that few rivals can currently match. For many buyers, this may not just be the best X1 yet, it may well be the most relevant BMW for India today. You Can Consider The BMW X1 LWB For:

Best-in-class rear legroom

Comfortable suspension setup

Premium and tech-rich cabin

Strong safety package

Practical family-friendly ownership experience

Generous boot space

Verdict

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase is less about driving thrills and more about elevating everyday luxury. In a market where rear-seat comfort matters more than ever, that's indeed a very smart move by BMW.

