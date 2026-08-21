3 Things BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic Does Better Than BMW iX1 LWB, And 2 It Doesn't

The launch of the BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic at Rs 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom) has brought attention to the Chinese electric SUV and its established premium rivals such as the BMW iX1 LWB. While both are electric SUVs aimed at urban buyers, they differ significantly in terms of value proposition, driving character and brand perception.

BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic's Strength

Price Advantage: The most obvious difference is the price gap. The Sealion 7 Dynamic undercuts the BMW iX1 LWB by more than Rs 10 lakh at Rs 52.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Larger Battery, More Range: The Sealion 7 Dynamic uses a 71.8 kWh Blade battery and claims an NEDC range of 520 km. The BMW iX1 LWB, by comparison, is quoted with a range of up to 546 km under test conditions with a battery of 66.4 kWh. For customers who prioritise a larger battery pack on paper, the BYD presents a more compelling figure, especially given its lower price.

Bigger SUV: The Sealion 7 is a midsize electric SUV with a longer wheelbase and overall dimensions that place it above compact SUVs. This translates into more rear-seat legroom and a roomier cabin experience. The BMW iX1 LWB, despite its “Long Wheelbase” tag, remains a compact SUV and is naturally smaller in overall footprint.

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In numbers, the BYD Sealion 7 stands at 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. Meanwhile, the BMW iX1 LWB measures 4,616 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,627 mm in height, featuring a wheelbase of 2,800 mm.

BMW iX1 LWB's Strengths

Brand Value And Service Network: BMW carries strong badge equity in India, along with a mature sales and service network across major cities. For many luxury buyers, the assurance of an established premium brand, resale value perception, and widespread after-sales support remain important considerations. BYD is still building its network and brand image in the Indian market.

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Ride Comfort: BMW iX1 LWB's suspension tuning, steering feel, and overall ride quality are calibrated to deliver a plush, composed experience in city and highway conditions. In contrast, early impressions of the Sealion 7 suggest a firmer, more dynamic setup that can feel stiffer over broken surfaces.