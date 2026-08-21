Woman Asks Teen Son To Drive Car, Says '<i>Chalta Hai</i>' When It Hits Another

A video circulating on social media that shows a mother in Noida defending her 15-year-old son has sparked outrage. He allegedly drove a car and crashed into another vehicle. The incident, which reportedly took place in an unspecified locality in Noida, highlights the problem of underage driving and parental negligence on Indian roads.

What Happened?

In the footage, the teenager is seen standing next to a car with front-end damage. Locals claim the minor was driving when he collided with another vehicle and then attempted to flee the scene. Residents reportedly intervened and stopped the car. Some accounts also suggest there was a baby in the front seat at the time, although this detail could not be independently verified from the video.

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Mother's Reaction To Accident

When confronted, the boy's mother arrived and appeared to justify his actions. She is heard saying that her regular driver was on leave, so she asked her son to take the car out for some errands. When asked about his age and whether he held a driving licence, both mother and son admitted he did not have one. The video ends with bystanders urging that the matter be reported to the police, but it is unclear whether a formal complaint was filed.

The comment section under the video has been filled with criticism of the mother for her apparent lack of remorse and her statement "chalta hai". Many viewers have described her attitude as entitled and have expressed concern over the potential consequences had the crash been more severe.

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Legal Consequences Of Underage Driving

Under Indian law, the minimum age to obtain a driving licence for most motor vehicles is 18 years. Allowing a minor to drive is not only irresponsible but also a criminal offence.

Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, deals with offences committed by juveniles. Under this provision, the guardian or registered owner of the vehicle can be held liable when a minor drives without a valid licence. The law presumes that the juvenile was driving with the guardian's consent unless proven otherwise.

If found guilty, the guardian or owner can face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine. In addition, the vehicle's registration can be cancelled for 12 months, and the juvenile may be barred from obtaining a driving licence until the age of 25.