"I Was Wrong": Russian Influencer Mocked Rs 60 Mumbai Pani Puri, Then Saw Dubai's Rs 1,096 Version

A Russian influencer who recently drew attention online after expressing shock over the price of pani puri in Mumbai has now admitted that she may have judged it too harshly. Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality TV personality based in India, shared a video on Instagram in which she jokingly took back her earlier complaint about paying Rs 60 for a plate of pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market.

In the 42-second clip, posted around three weeks after her original video, Ms Rudakova said she was at Dubai's Terminal 1 when she came across pani puri priced at 42 UAE dirhams (around Rs 1,096).

"Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it. Now I am at Terminal 1 in Dubai. Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is Rs 1,096. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai," she said in the video.

The clip was a follow-up to a video she posted on July 24, in which she was seen travelling to Lokhandwala Market in Mumbai and asking a street vendor about the price of pani puri. When told that a plate cost Rs 60, she repeatedly reacted with surprise, saying "60 rupees, 60 rupees", while playfully poking fun at the price.

However, Ms Rudakova's pani puri journey did not end there. In a second video posted on August 1, she was seen tasting the snack herself. In the caption, she revealed that she had actually enjoyed Mumbai's pani puri.

The latest video has sparked amused reactions from social media users, many of whom pointed out the stark contrast between the cost of the popular Indian street food in Mumbai and at an international airport in Dubai.

Who Is Irina Rudakova?

Irina Rudakova is a Russian model, actress and dancer who moved to India at the age of 20 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

She gained recognition after winning Season 2 of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show "Reality Queens of the Jungle", taking home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

In 2024, she became the first foreign contestant to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi, appearing in the fifth season of the reality show. Her cheerful personality and attempts to speak Marathi earned her widespread popularity among viewers.