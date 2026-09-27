Indian Woman Shares Touching Act Of Kindness After Bicycle Accident In Japan, Internet Reacts

An Indian woman living in Japan recently shared a video on Instagram recounting a minor accident that ended up making a big impact on her day. Recounting the incident, she revealed that when she was cycling to work in the rain, her bike slipped and she fell. She said her shoulder was injured, and the crash also left a bent bicycle handle.

But what happened next surprised her.

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The video was shared by a woman named Sonam Midha. She said after receiving first aid at work, she headed out during her lunch break to find a repair shop.

She was prepared to pay whatever was needed to get her bike fixed as she already knew that the basic service costs in Japan can be quite high. She recalled once paying around 500 yen just to get her seat height adjusted.

But the reaction of the local cycle shop's owner caught her off guard. Instead of inspecting the cycle, the mechanic looked at her injuries and asked if she was okay.

The shopkeeper fixed the handle. When Sonam asked him, "Ikura desu ka?" (Japanese for "How much is it?"), he smiled and simply replied, "No price." He also offered her practical safety tips for riding safely on wet roads.

Midha was deeply moved by his actions. To express her gratitude, she went to a nearby Indian restaurant and bought a hot meal for the shopkeeper.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

Her story has since gone viral, with online viewers praising her for sharing it. "Proud of you. And thank you for making sure that another countryman gets positive vibes from An Indian!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"Literally crying listening to your story, like how people from other countries are so kindhearted," a second user noted.

"Both countries have good hospitality," a third user said.