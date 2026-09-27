<i>The Royals Season 2</i>: Jasmeet K Reen Reportedly Quits After Just Three Days Of Shooting Amid Creative Differences

Netflix's The Royals Season 2 has reportedly seen a change behind the camera just days after filming began. Director Jasmeet K Reen has allegedly exited the Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi-starrer after three days of shooting in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Mitakshara Kumar has reportedly stepped in to take over the directorial duties.

According to a report by Variety India, Jasmeet's exit is linked to reported creative differences with producer Rangita Nandy. The cast and crew were said to be filming a major sequence at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer when the alleged differences over scripting and execution led to the director's departure.

The report stated that Netflix had brought Jasmeet on board after her work on Darlings, the Alia Bhatt-led film that marked her collaboration with the streaming platform. However, her latest project reportedly took a different turn during the early days of production.

The change in director has reportedly not affected the shooting schedule. A source told the publication, “We haven't lost any working hours,” adding that Mitakshara Kumar took over without causing further delays.

Mitakshara Kumar comes with experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has assisted the filmmaker on films such as Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also directed episodes of Bhansali's Heeramandi.

The Royals Season 2 is currently being filmed in Jaisalmer, with Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi and several other actors from the first season returning. The new season will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada and Sini Shetty as new additions to the cast.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was the female lead in the first season, is reportedly not returning for the second instalment. The actress faced trolling after the release of the show.

The first season also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh and Adinath Kothare.