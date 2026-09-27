Ajay Devgn Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma's Drinking Past On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>

Ajay Devgn had a cheeky comeback ready when Kapil Sharma brought up his connection with Goa on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. What started with Kapil joking about Ajay's repeated association with the state soon turned into a reference to the comedian's past with alcohol, leaving Kapil to defend himself.

Ajay appeared on the Netflix show with Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion. During the chat, Kapil spoke about how Goa has been part of several of Ajay's films, including Golmaal, Singham and the Drishyam franchise.

Kapil also pointed out that the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was launched in Goa. He then tried to get Ajay to reveal whether his love for the state had anything to do with its food and drinks.

“Most of Ajay Devgn's films, Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, they all have been shot in Goa. In fact, the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion, was released in Goa," Kapil said.

He followed it up with a question about Goa's famous feni and seafood.

“So, a few people have this question, it's not my question, ‘Do you really find Goa beautiful or you believe that you don't get better feni anywhere else or the pomfret is cheaper there? What is the reason?'" he asked.

Ajay, however, did not play along for too long. He simply said, “Goa is very relaxing, and I don't drink feni," he replied.

Kapil then suggested that Ajay could still get feni for someone else, giving the actor the perfect opening to turn the joke around.

Ajay reminded Kapil of his own past and said, “Teri life mein feni ne bahut gadbad ki hai pehli hi, yaad rakhna," Ajay quipped.

Kapil was quick to deny the suggestion, saying, “Main nahin feni peeta," while Archana Puran Singh added to the joke. She told him, “Free mein tujhe kuch bhi mil jaaye tu pi lega," she joked.

The Goa conversation continued as Kapil joked about Ajay getting paid to travel to a place where tourists usually spend a lot of money. He also pointed out the food and locations associated with Goa, including the pav bhaji seen in Drishyam.

Ajay's reference to Kapil's drinking past also connects to something the comedian has spoken about publicly. In his 2022 stand-up special I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil talked about a period when he drank heavily and recalled posting an impulsive tweet aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kapil had tweeted, “ARE THESE YOUR GOOD DAYS? @NARENDRAMODI", before later discussing the incident and the backlash it received in his stand-up special.

Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to bring the franchise to its final chapter. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2.

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