Kriti Sanon Asks People To Imagine Women's Everyday Fears In Daughter's Day Post

Kriti Sanon used Daughter's Day to raise an important question about women's safety and the precautions they are forced to take in their everyday lives.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Kriti painted a picture of a daughter calling home because she feels she is being followed. She also spoke about the fear that comes with walking alone at night or having a phone die before reaching home.

"This Daughter's Day, imagine your daughter calling you saying, 'I think I'm being followed by some men'. Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in...," she wrote.

For Kriti, the concern is not limited to isolated incidents. She pointed out how women have had to build safety precautions into their daily routines.

Sharing live locations with family or friends, carrying pepper spray, booking a cab instead of walking and staying on a phone call while travelling are some of the measures she mentioned.

These precautions, she suggested, have become so common that they are almost treated as a normal part of being a woman.

"The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted... That is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day," she added.

Kriti then turned her attention to a phrase many families are familiar with - a daughter calling home to say she has reached safely. While it may seem like a routine update, the actor said she hopes there will come a time when women will no longer feel the need to reassure their families simply because they have travelled alone.

"To every daughter who has ever called home and said, 'I've reached'. May you one day live in a world where you don't have to... That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!" she concluded.

Kriti's message comes amid continuing conversations around women's safety and the freedom to move through public spaces without fear.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Turns Potter For A Day, Shares Glimpses Of Her First Clay Creations