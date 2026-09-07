'Not Appropriate': Hina Khan Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Outfit In Rakhi Ad Days After It Was Pulled Down

Days after the Rakhi advert, featuring Kriti Sanon in a ‘revealing' outfit, was pulled down following severe backlash on and off social media, popular television actor Hina Khan shared her opinion on the issue on the YouTube show The POV. Hina Khan said that Kriti's outfit in the advert was “not appropriate” as the advert was made for an Indian festival.

Prioritising the actor's choice of saying “no” to something she doesn't feel comfortable with, Hina Khan said, “As an actor, you always have a choice. Sometimes some brands are very adamant and they want to do it their way. But as an actor, you always have the option to opt out, considering it may backfire.”

Rubina Dilaik disagreed with Hina Khan's opinion and claimed that the “outfit” was not “vulgar” at all.

“No, it's not vulgar. But there's a saying, ‘jaisa desh, waisa bhesh'. I think, keeping the occasion and Indian tradition in mind, we could have made it more sensitive,” said Hina Khan.

“As public figures, we always make sure that whatever investments we are making in films, series or adverts, it's our faces that become the first thing that will be attacked or praised. The brand, production, the creative team—everything takes a backseat,” said Hina Khan.

Kangana vs Kriti's Verbal Spat

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan wearing a bralette-styled blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, something that did not sit well with a section of social media users. Before Kangana Ranaut, many Internet users criticised the actor over the choice of a 'modern' dress for a traditional occasion like Rakhi.

Taking a jibe at Kriti Sanon's advertisment, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Kriti Sanon shared a statement on her Instagram Stories to hit back at the trolls and Kangana.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote, adding why women's attire constantly invites societal scrutiny.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti Sanon wrote.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.

The Ad Withdrawn

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," the brand wrote on their Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement.

Later, the brand's founder issued a statement that they pulled down the advert for the safety of their ground staff.