Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Service and police reached the spot and operations are underway.

Twelve fire tenders and multiple rescue teams of various departments were rushed to the spot.

Police teams also arrived at the site and cordoned off the area as emergency personnel launched a search and rescue operation.

Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts using their hands and available equipment to remove debris in search of individuals trapped underneath.

Six were rescued, while teams continued efforts to reach others feared trapped under the debris.

Satya Niketan is a densely populated area that houses a large number of students, particularly those studying at colleges in Delhi University's South Campus. The locality has several hostels and student accommodations.

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