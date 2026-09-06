Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Service and police reached the spot and operations are underway.
Twelve fire tenders and multiple rescue teams of various departments were rushed to the spot.
Police teams also arrived at the site and cordoned off the area as emergency personnel launched a search and rescue operation.
Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts using their hands and available equipment to remove debris in search of individuals trapped underneath.
Six were rescued, while teams continued efforts to reach others feared trapped under the debris.
Satya Niketan is a densely populated area that houses a large number of students, particularly those studying at colleges in Delhi University's South Campus. The locality has several hostels and student accommodations.
Here Are The Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates:
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: 'There Are 25-30 Children Inside': Eyewitness After Building Collapse In Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, an eyewitness says, "I have a shop nearby. We were sitting inside it when we suddenly heard a sound—like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately; there was a lot of smoke and dust… pic.twitter.com/hGwQuo5IZK— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
'Rescue Ops On War Footing': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta On Building Collapse
Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram.— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 6, 2026
Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary…
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: JCB Brought In As Rescue Efforts Intensify At Delhi Building Collapse Site
#WATCH | Delhi: A JCB machine arrives at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/oXPtKbWn2I— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapse, 2 Rescued So Far
Following the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, the Delhi police in an official statement said a PCR call was received at PS South Campus at around 1:34 PM regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara.
"Local police staff, Fire Brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached and rescue and relief operations are underway. The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. 2 persons have been rescued so far," the statement said.
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: '2 Students Rescued, Others Still Trapped': BJP MLA On Building Collapse
#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, BJP MLA Anil Sharma says, "This is a deeply tragic incident; there could be nothing more heartbreaking. Students come here from various places to study and stay in PGs in this building; the structure… pic.twitter.com/fiOm2e01ff— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: At Least 50 Students Were Inside Building When It Collapsed: Eyewitness
#BREAKING | Delhi Building Collapse: Eyewitness says at least 50 students believed to be inside the building when the collapse occurred@anushkagarg2000 reports pic.twitter.com/Qza7zYgPID— NDTV (@ndtv) September 6, 2026
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Building Collapse In Delhi's Satya Niketan
#BREAKING | Several people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan. The incident occurred around pm.— NDTV (@ndtv) September 6, 2026
Visuals showed a large crowd gathered around the debris, under which several are feared to be trapped. The locality has a high… pic.twitter.com/33IH1vmtP3
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: ABVP Raises Concern Over Student Safety After Delhi Building Collapses
Unfortunate Incident at Satya Niketan, South Campus, DU— ABVP Delhi (@ABVPDelhi) September 6, 2026
Following heavy rainfall, a building structure in Satya Niketan has reportedly collapsed. ABVP Delhi’s team is present at the spot, extending all possible support and assistance in the ongoing rescue efforts.
We urge the…
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Satya Niketan
Delhi: A building collapsed near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, with several people feared trapped under the debris. More details are awaited.— IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Lqzh9x4OUb
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway
According to officials, some people are feared trapped beneath the debris. Emergency personnel reached the location soon after the collapse and began efforts to assess the extent of the damage and ascertain how many people may be trapped.
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: One Person Has Been Rescued
Delhi Police said a building had collapsed near Satya Niketan and that rescue operations were in progress. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.