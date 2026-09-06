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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Service and police reached the spot and operations are underway.

Twelve fire tenders and multiple rescue teams of various departments were rushed to the spot.

Police teams also arrived at the site and cordoned off the area as emergency personnel launched a search and rescue operation.

Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts using their hands and available equipment to remove debris in search of individuals trapped underneath.

Six were rescued, while teams continued efforts to reach others feared trapped under the debris. 

Satya Niketan is a densely populated area that houses a large number of students, particularly those studying at colleges in Delhi University's South Campus. The locality has several hostels and student accommodations.

Here Are The Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates:

Sep 06, 2026 15:06 (IST)
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Sep 06, 2026 15:04 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: JCB Brought In As Rescue Efforts Intensify At Delhi Building Collapse Site

Sep 06, 2026 14:57 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapse, 2 Rescued So Far

Following the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, the Delhi police in an official statement said a PCR call was received at PS South Campus at around 1:34 PM regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara.

"Local police staff, Fire Brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached and rescue and relief operations are underway. The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. 2 persons have been rescued so far," the statement said.
 

Sep 06, 2026 14:51 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: '2 Students Rescued, Others Still Trapped': BJP MLA On Building Collapse

Sep 06, 2026 14:43 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: At Least 50 Students Were Inside Building When It Collapsed: Eyewitness

Sep 06, 2026 14:42 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway After Building Collapse In Delhi's Satya Niketan

Sep 06, 2026 14:41 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: ABVP Raises Concern Over Student Safety After Delhi Building Collapses

Sep 06, 2026 14:39 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Satya Niketan

Sep 06, 2026 14:37 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Rescue Operation Underway

According to officials, some people are feared trapped beneath the debris. Emergency personnel reached the location soon after the collapse and began efforts to assess the extent of the damage and ascertain how many people may be trapped.

Sep 06, 2026 14:37 (IST)
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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: One Person Has Been Rescued

Delhi Police said a building had collapsed near Satya Niketan and that rescue operations were in progress. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.
 

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