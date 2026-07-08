Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi

An under-construction three-storey building in Delhi's Rohini 16 collapsed on Wednesday evening following heavy rain. Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

The Fire Department received information about the incident at around 4.20 pm, and four fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Two people were pulled out of the rubble as police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other emergency teams rushed to the site, news agency PTI reported. Locals also joined them to help with the rescue operation.

Residents rushed to the site after hearing a loud crash from the collapse. They started removing broken bricks, concrete slabs, and twisted iron rods with their bare hands after hearing cries of help from beneath the rubble.

Several videos of the rescue operation surfaced on social media, showing locals and emergency teams in action. They can be seen removing big slabs of concrete and a large amount of bricks. One of the videos showed rescuers using hydraulic cutters and other specialised equipment to remove heavy concrete slabs without causing further harm to those trapped underneath.

"The area was denotified in the year 2016 and was handed over to the local body. Building activities in the denotified area is being looked after by them," said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the maintenance of the collapsed building.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain over the next few hours.

The IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain were very likely over a few districts, with wind speed expected to reach 40 kmph.

Several areas in Delhi, including Sadar Bazar, Nasirpur, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar and Kushak Road, were waterlogged, and pedestrians were seen moving through knee-deep water in several places.