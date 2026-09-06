Several Feared Trapped After 6-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors under the rubble after a six-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan this afternoon.

Several are feared to be trapped, a government representative told reporters.

Six people have so far been rescued from the building while a search is underway for more survivors. The police gave a more conservative figure of two rescued and refused to provide a figure for those trapped.

The local police, fire brigade, ambulance, and other emergency services are at the spot, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The building that served as a paying guest accommodation collapsed around 1:30 pm, officials said.

An eyewitness suggested at least 50 students are believed to be inside the building during the collapse. Most were at 'home' since it's a Sunday, she added.

A student present at the spot told news agency ANI that he heard cries for help from under the rubble.

Initial visuals showed a large crowd gathered where the building stood, with fire brigade personnel looking for survivors in the debris. Locals dug through the debris with their hands without waiting for rescuers and machinery to arrive.

In one video shared online, a person was seen wedged under a concrete slab as several others struggled to lift it.

At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. An excavator has already been deployed for the rescue work, while more machinery is being brought to remove the slabs and girders. Disaster response teams have also been deployed to help the fire teams working at the site.

Local BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who is present at the spot, confirmed the first two rescues from the collapse site.

"Some students are even making calls from within. It appears there are still others trapped inside. Rescue efforts are ongoing. We are praying to God. The chief minister has dispatched a full team here," he told reporters.

The neighbourhood is located near Delhi University's South campus and has a high population of students. Several student organisations are also at the spot extending help to the rescuers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was deeply concerned by the building collapse and that rescue work was being carried out on a war footing.

"The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families. The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority," she said.