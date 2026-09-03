Boyfriend Stabs Woman To Death At Delhi Hotel, Then Tries To Die By Suicide

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend inside a hotel in Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place at Hotel Prince, where the woman, identified as Shivani from Bihar, and her boyfriend Prakash, a native of Rajasthan, had checked in on Wednesday evening.
According to the preliminary information, Prakash allegedly stabbed Shivani multiple times with a knife during the night. After the attack, he consumed poison in an apparent attempt to die by suicide.
Hotel staff found Shivani lying in a pool of blood inside the room on Thursday morning. She was declared dead at the spot.
Prakash was found in an injured condition and was taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
The police have sent Shivani's body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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