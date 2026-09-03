Vijay Steps On Formula 1 Gas, Announces Mega Olympic City In Chennai

A world-class Olympic City, a dedicated Motorsports City, and a push to bring Formula 1 to Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has stepped on the sports gas with a number of big announcements.

The Chief Minister announced in the Assembly on Thursday that his government will establish a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai.

The Olympic City will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and will feature world-class sports arenas, state-of-the-art sporting equipment, a High-Performance Training Centre, and dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

The facility will also have modern infrastructure, including accommodation for sportspersons and coaches, the Chief Minister announced.

The Olympic City is aimed at creating an integrated sports hub to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities, to help sportspersons from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

Read | How Much Do Chief Minister Vijay's Dior Sunglasses Cost That He Gifted To An Elderly Woman?

"World class, Olympics standard infra and training structure with residential facility will be built. This will help Chennai host international events and to churn out Olympians," Vijay said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a dedicated motorsports city will be established in Chennai to host Formula 1-4 races in the city.

"An Olympic city will be set up in Chennai. A motor sports city will also be set up in Chennai to host Formula 1 races. The talents of youth in motor sports will be identified, and training and racing opportunities will be provided to create national and international level champions," the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

"Establishing world-class motor vehicle car racing arenas will provide opportunities for tourism, special vehicle manufacturing industries, employment, and economic development."

In June, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) created a task force to monitor motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028.

"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.