Atif Aslam Explains Why Coke Studio Pakistan Has An 'Edge' Over Its India Chapter

Over the years, Atif Aslam has garnered a massive fanbase in India. But it has been ten years, and due to rising political tensions between India and Pakistan and a ban on the latter's artists, India has been bereft of Atif Aslam songs.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about the differences in the music compositions featured in the popular series in both India and Pakistan.

Atif Aslam said that it was "magic" that gave Coke Studio Pakistan an edge over Coke Studio India.

Atif Aslam told Mirchi UAE, "Compositions on both sides are good, but the rawness of our music is missing [in Indian music]. Indian Coke Studio believes too much in commercialism, whereas Pakistani Coke Studio offers original compositions. A few people work on those compositions and it's almost a do-or-die situation; but you can also add your own flair to it."

Atif Aslam's Association With Coke Studio Pakistan

Atif Aslam has been associated with Coke Studio Pakistan over the years and delivered some of the most iconic tracks that are still celebrated today.

His special take on the Sufi classic Tajdar-e-Haram in Season 8, his refreshing rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai in Season 12, and his pop-fusion hits such as Sajan Das Na and Go in Season 14 - all showcased his versatility, which remains unmatched.

Upcoming Projects

Atif Aslam is back in the news as he returns with his fourth studio album Subah Aye Na, his first full-length album in 18 years.

The original tracks are titled Subah Aye Na, Safar Mein Hoon, Ishq, and Chaar Yaar. The album was released on July 31, 2026.

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