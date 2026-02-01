Pakistani Fan Singing <i>Tere Liye</i> In "<i>Phati Hui Awaaz</i>" At Atif Aslam's Islamabad Concert Leaves Internet In Splits

There are singers, and then there is Atif Aslam. It won't be wrong to say that his songs rule our playlists and how. Now, imagine sharing the stage with your favourite singer and croon one of his superhit tracks. Can't believe it, right? Well, it happened at Atif Aslam's concert in Islamabad.

In the video shared on Instagram, Atif Aslam was joined by his fan on stage. The super excited man used the moment as an opportunity to show his talent. He grabbed his microphone and sang Tere Liye from the 2010 film Prince. The impromptu performance has been making waves online.

The most talked-about moment at the act was when Atif Aslam was amused by the boy's attempt to match the energy of the song. At one point, the singer even asked his crew not to interrupt and let the young man enjoy his moment.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, actress Aahana S Kumra dropped ROFL emojis.

A fan said, “Maut aa jae par aisa confidence na aae (Death may come, but not this confidence).”

Another added, “Gaa ye Raha ha, sharam mjhy arahi ha (He is singing this, but I am feeling ashamed).”

“Bhai vocals stage se neechy chor aya tha (Brother left his vocals off stage).”

Meanwhile, a person wrote, “This boy is my hero.”

In a video posted on Instagram, the young boy named Hashir revealed that he was pulled out of the crowd by the singer himself. Like any other fan, he was solely attending the recent sold-out show when the moment turned memorable for him.

Sharing a clip from the concert, Hashir wrote, "ATIF NE KHUD BOLAYA THA (Atif called me himself),” while also adding, “Hasa diya Atif Aslam bhai apko (Made you laugh, Atif Aslam bhai).”

Looking ahead, Atif Aslam has his next concert scheduled at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 7.