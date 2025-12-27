Who Is James, 'Bheegi Bheegi' Singer Whose Concert Was Attacked In Bangladesh

A concert by popular Bangladeshi singer, Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, was cancelled in Faridpur - around 120 kilometres from Dhaka - on Friday after a mob attacked the venue. Over 25 people were reportedly injured in the incident that comes amid growing concerns over assaults on artists, performers, and cultural institutions across Bangladesh.

According to local reports, the concert was scheduled to begin around 9 pm as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school. However, trouble erupted when a group of people tried to force their way into the venue and threw bricks, stones, and chairs at the crowd.

Who is Faruq Mahfuz Anam James?

Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, known by his stage name 'James', is a Bangladeshi singer, guitarist, and composer. He is the frontman of a rock band named 'Nagar Baul' - previously called 'Feelings'.

Born in 1964, James grew up in Bangladesh's Chittagong city. His father was a government employee who worked as the Chairman of the Chittagong Education Board. James rose to fame in the 1990s as the frontman of his band - one of the 'big three of Bangla rock' - who were responsible for developing and popularising hard rock music in Bangladesh, along with LRB and Ark. His band is considered to be a pioneer of psychedelic rock in the country.

James released his debut album 'Station Road' with his band in 1987. He then released his first solo album, 'Annonna', in 1988.

James, often nicknamed 'Guru', has performed several hit Bollywood songs, including 'Bheegi Bheegi' from the film 'Gangster' in 2005. He also sang 'Chal Chalein' from the film 'Woh Lamhe' in 2006. He then performed as a playback singer in two popular Hindi songs titled 'Rishtey' and 'Alvida (Reprise)' in the movie 'Life in a Metro'. In 2013, James sang a Hindi song titled 'Bebasi' in the film 'Warning 3D'.

He also appeared in a television commercial for Pepsi in the early 2000s - which was broadcast in Bangladesh and West Bengal. In 2011, James worked in another Bangladeshi television commercial for an energy drink,' Black Horse'.

Many lyricists have written songs for James, including Poet Shamsur Rahman, Lucky Akhand, Prince Mahmud, Marjuk Rasel, Shibli and Deholovi.