When Salman Khan Danced With A "Rose In His Mouth" For Katrina Kaif After A Fight

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship has been a subject of fascination among Bollywood fans for many years. The couple reportedly dated for four years before parting ways in 2010. Despite their breakup, they have maintained a strong bond and continued to work together in films.

Now, AD Singh, the founder of Olive Bar and Kitchen, has shared an incident involving Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif that took place at his restaurant.

In a chat with Outlook Traveller, AD Singh revealed, “Salman and Katrina's romance played out in the early days of Olive. I remember coming one night, and she'd come with her own group and had taken our main table outside. He was at the bar with both his brothers, drinking. We realised that they were obviously fighting."

He added, “Then, as the night wore on, he put a rose in his mouth, and he danced by her table, smiling. You know, it was actually adorable. He did it going towards the bathroom and then coming back. Nobody could resist that. She started smiling and laughing, and then I guess the fight got over. They got back together. It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina."

After their breakup, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif collaborated on the 2011 film Ek Tha Tiger. In an interview with Mukesh Chhabra on his talk show, The Bombay Dreams, director Kabir Khan revealed how tricky it was to cast the duo together in a film right after the two “broke up."

Kabir shared that the makers had already signed Katrina for the role of Zoya before approaching Salman. The casting happened when the two “weren't that comfortable." He said, “Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage where they had broken up and they weren't that comfortable.”

The film turned out to be a blockbuster and was followed by its sequels, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. Salman and Katrina also worked together in the 2019 film Bharat.