YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Shares First Post After Car Crash: "I Am Out Of ICU And Safe"

Anurag Dobhal, who rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 17, recently shared a concerning health update with his followers on Instagram. The YouTuber had earlier been hospitalised following a serious car accident and was later discharged from the hospital. However, his condition worsened during the transfer to Dehradun, requiring him to be hospitalised again.

Now, in his latest update, Anurag has reassured everyone that he is “safe” and out of the ICU. On Tuesday night, Anurag took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed. Along with the image, he posted an emotional note, opening up about his experience and how close he came to losing his life.

Anurag wrote, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sab ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne. (I never thought I would stay alive. The path I went down, it was impossible to come back from there. For me, this is nothing less than a miracle. Today, I am an orphan. I do not know what will happen next or what I will do. But if I have been given a new life, then God must have some plan for me.)”

​​“Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out from ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shayad ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb. (A lot of people are worried about me. I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Thank you to those who stood by me and those who prayed for me – maybe it is your prayers that gave me this new life. The rest, I leave in God's hands)," he added.

All About The Controversy

The situation unfolded after Anurag Dobhal uploaded a YouTube video in which he levelled serious allegations against certain members of his family. In the video, the YouTuber spoke about dealing with intense mental pressure, which he linked to his interfaith marriage with his wife, Ritika Dobhal.

Soon after, Anurag met with a car accident while he was live on Instagram. He was rushed to the hospital following the crash. In the livestream leading up to the incident, he appeared visibly distressed and shared a series of emotional statements while driving. At one moment, he said, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," and shortly after, he accelerated the car, adding, "Let's go for the final drive."