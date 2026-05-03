Sunil Pal Called Samay Raina A "Terrorist". Comedian Has A Fun Retort

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show saw comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia reuniting on screen. The duo had faced intense criticism last year after Ranveer's appearance on Samay's show, India's Got Latent. During that episode, a remark made by Ranveer involving sex and parents did not go down well with audiences, eventually leading to multiple FIRs and legal trouble.

While the issue has since settled, the controversy had sparked strong reactions from celebrities at the time. Among them was comedian Sunil Pal, who had gone as far as calling the duo “terrorists.”

Bringing that tension into a lighter space, host Kapil Sharma invited Sunil Pal onto the show during Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance, leading to a humorous yet sharp exchange.

It began with Kapil addressing Sunil, “Samay ko yeh comedy ka aatanvaadi bolte hain. Aise kaunsa aapne inko muh se grenade phenkte huye dekh liya? Kuch vichaar aap psh karein. (You call Samay a terrorist of comedy. When did you see him throwing grenades from his mouth? Please share your thoughts.)”

Responding in his characteristic style, Sunil Pal said, “Kapil bhai, agar yeh muh se grenade maar dete to acha tha, lekin jo yeh maarte hain, vo nahi saha jaata. Jo samajh me nahi aata vo samaaj me nahi aata. Aur jo samaaj me nahi aata vo to aatankvaadi hi hota hai. (Kapil brother, it would have been better if he threw grenades from his mouth, but what he actually delivers is hard to tolerate. What people do not understand does not belong in society, and what does not belong in society is considered terrorism.)”

Not one to back down, Samay Raina responded with his signature wit. He said, “Inko mere se itni dikkatein hai ki mai muh se grenade marta hu, mai mele me perform ni karta hu, mai ulti sidhi baatein karta hu. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir. Bas ek hi hai, aap briush kyu nahi karte ho yarr? (He has so many issues with me, like I throw grenades from my mouth, that I do not perform at fairs, that I say random things. I do not have any problem with you, sir. Just one thing – why do not you brush your teeth?)”

What Did Sunil Pal Say About Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia?

“I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” Sunil Pal had said, as quoted by Times Now.