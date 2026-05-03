Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He 'Tried To Leave' His Body Last Year: "Have No Fear Of Death"

Diljit Dosanjh has always been known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Whether it is through his music, interviews or live performances, the singer-actor often connects with his audience on a deeply personal level. Currently touring with his Aura World Tour, the star recently performed at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on April 30. A powerful and emotional moment during his set left fans both surprised and moved.

In the middle of his performance, Diljit Dosanjh paused to share a deeply introspective thought about a difficult phase he went through late last year. Addressing the audience in Punjabi, he said, “I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

The singer further talked about love, respect and forgiveness. “I have no fear of death, and I don't have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?” he added.

The moment was captured by several fans at the venue and soon made its way online, where it quickly gained traction on Reddit.

For several fans, the moment went beyond a concert highlight. It became a reminder of the importance of mental well-being, even for those who appear strong and composed in the public eye.

A user wrote, “We don't know what happened but hope he's coping mentally and has enough supports in place.”

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Another one added, “Fame takes a toll on mental health.”

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A fan said, “I hope he's ok.”

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“Love and strength to you, Diljit,” read a comment.

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Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura World Tour on April 23 in Vancouver, with a high-energy opening show at BC Place Stadium. Up next, the singer is set to perform in Edmonton on May 2 and Winnipeg on May 7. The Canadian leg of the tour will then conclude in Toronto on May 31.