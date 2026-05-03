Rahul Roy Warns Fans Against Fake Videos Seeking Money In His Name: 'I'm Not An Abandoned Person On Road'

Actor Rahul Roy has issued a strong clarification on social media, urging fans and well-wishers not to fall for fake videos circulating in his name that seek financial help.

The actor shared a detailed note on Instagram, addressing rumours about his well-being and setting the record straight.

In his message, Rahul reassured everyone that he is safe and being cared for by his family. He wrote, "Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, trolls, and fake video makers."

He went on to clarify his living situation and the support he receives from his sister and brother-in-law. He wrote, "I'm safe, and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, and I'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of Rohit, I haven't met rohit from almost 9 years."

Rahul firmly denied claims that he has been abandoned or is struggling without basic necessities.

"I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I'm not a abandoned person on road, the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me," he further wrote.

Explaining his personal choices, the actor added, "My problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it's easy and quick it's my personal choice."

He also clarified that his recent reels were part of work and not a sign of financial distress, writing, "I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that's my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too."

Issuing a clear warning to the public, Rahul urged people not to trust or engage with any fundraising claims made in his name.

"If anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no other resources you should ever trust."

He further clarified that he has not given any recent media interviews. "And so far I have not given an interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber."

Ending his note on a hopeful note, Rahul added, "Stay positive if I get good film you will see me in the movies again till then see me in the work I am doing. I am Alive."

Rahul Roy's Viral Reel and the Internet's Reaction

Last week, Rahul grabbed the Internet's attention as several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online.

In one reel, he is seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song from the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, which starred Rahul and Pooja Bhatt.

About Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with his debut film Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, he appeared in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992), and Gumrah (1993). He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007.

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