<i>Aashiqui</i> Fame Rahul Roy Performs <i>Saanson Ki Zaroorat</i> In A Viral Wedding Clip, Internet Reacts

Rahul Roy, who gained massive fame after the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently went viral as he performed the popular track Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise﻿ from the film.

The 59-year-old attended the wedding of renowned mathematics educator RK Srivastava's niece in Bihar. He was all suited up, with a guitar in one hand, lip-syncing to the song that started making the rounds on social media and quickly gained momentum.

He was also seen greeting fans and interacting with them soon after.

Have a look here:

How Fans Reacted

The Internet had a rather different reaction to the viral video. Most responded by saying they were "feeling bad for him."

Several people expressed sadness at seeing the actor now performing in remote parts of the country, where once he was a talent with a promising future.

One Internet user wrote, "Yaaar, this is so sad. Kya kya karna padhta hai paise ke liye."

Someone else said, "Bhagwan kisi ko itne bure din na dikhaye."

Another comment read, "Iss tarah dekh ke acha nahi laga Bollywood walo ko sharam aani chahiye."

About Rahul Roy's Brain Stroke

Rahul Roy, who became an overnight sensation with his debut movie Aashiqui (1990), suffered a brain stroke back in 2020. Speaking about the incident two years ago, he said that Salman Khan paid his pending medical bills.

Rahul Roy suffered the stroke in 2020 while shooting for LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil. He was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospital, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, he was admitted to the ICU at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Rahul Roy expressed his gratitude and heaped praise on the superstar. During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Roy said, "Sab kehte hai Salman ye hai, woh hai... mere liye woh bahut acche hain (People say Salman is this and that... but for me he is a gem of a person)."

Rahul Roy was accompanied by his soul sister, Hari Maa Priyanka, in the interview. Both were touched by Salman Khan's kind gesture, noting during the interview that Salman did not publicise the incident.