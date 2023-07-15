Rahul Roy Reveals Salman Khan Paid His Pending Medical Bills After A Brain Stroke

Salman Khan and Rahul Roy in a throwback pic. (Courtesy:Iftykhan15)

Rahul Roy, who became an overnight sensation with his debut movie Aashiqui (1990), revealed in a recent interview that Salman Khan paid his pending medical bills after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Rahul Roy expressed his gratitude and heaped praises on the superstar. During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rahul Roy said, "Sab kehte hai Salman ye hai, woh hai... mere liye woh bohat acche hain (People say Salman is this and that... but for me he is a gem of a person)." Rahul Roy was accompanied by his soul sister Hari Maa Priyanka in the interview. Both of them were touched by Salman Khan's kind gesture and they mentioned in the course of the interview that Salman didn't publicise about this incident.

For the unversed, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while he was shooting for LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil. He was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospital, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, he was admitted to the ICU at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. During the interview, Rahul Roy's sister Hari Maa Priyanka first raised the topic and said, "I want to thank Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February." Priyanka also informed that Salman Khan called and asked Rahul whether he could help him in any way. "He had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now," added Hari Maa Priyanka.

Priyanka also clarified that the director of Rahul's film LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil had paid some of the medical bills, which were actually from Rahul's pending remuneration for the film.

Priyanka also said in that interview, "The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media." Priyanka added Salman's action made her feel that he is a true star. "This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera," said Priyanka.

Asked whether Rahul Roy has been in touch with Salman Khan all these years, the actor said, "Yes, we worked together in Majhdhaar (1996). We have good memories together." Rahul Roy also participated in Bigg Boss Season 1 and became the winner of the show. Needless to say, Salman Khan hosted that season.

Apart from Aashiqui, Rahul Roy is known for movies like Junoon, Jaanam, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Achanak. Rahul Roy also featured in Zee 5 Original Cabaret (2019).