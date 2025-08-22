Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Family Drama To Rajat Dalal And Digvijay Rathee's Physical Fight - Top 5 <i>Bigg Boss</i> Controversies

Big Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to intrigue viewers again on August 24. The new season comes with a twist in the form of the “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, indicating a shift of power from outside and inside the house.

Ahead of its premiere, let's take a look at the top 5 recent Bigg Boss controversies that served non-stop entertainment.

Rajat Dalal Vs Digvijay Rathee Physical Clash (Bigg Boss 18)

Fights have been frequent inside the BB House, and in Season 18, it was the clash between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee that garnered attention. Their fight, which also involved participant Avinash Mishra, escalated into a physical altercation, causing Digvijay to fall down. Salman Khan later issued a strict warning to Rajat Dalal.

Sara Afreen Khan's Explosive Outbursts (Bigg Boss 18)

Sara Afreen Khan's journey in Bigg Boss 18 was marked by fiery confrontations and emotional breakdowns, which often made the headlines. From throwing water and hurling pillows to even threatening contestant Karanveer Mehra that she would take legal action against him, Sara's accusations went beyond personal clashes.

Isha Malviya's Ex vs Present (Bigg Boss 17)

In a love triangle, no one expected Isha Malviya to find herself in a spot with her current and past partners. She was coexisting with her ex, Abhishek Kumar, inside the BB House. But things took a turn for the worse when Isha's present boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show. Although Isha previously denied having a relationship with Samarth, the truth eventually came out. The chaos intensified when Abhishek slapped Samarth.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Clashes (Bigg Boss 17)

Although the two entered the BB House as a power couple, their constant fights set the stage for drama to unfold. While Ankita Lokhande accused her husband, Vicky Jain, of manipulating her for his game, Vicky called his wife “illogical” and disrespectful. The drama escalated further when Ankita's mother-in-law criticised her after coming to the show.

Madhurima Tuli Hit Vishal Aditya Singh (Bigg Boss 13)

The fight began after Rashami Desai and Madhurima requested Vishal to make some tea for them. Vishal said that he would make tea only for Rashami. It made Madhurima upset and she started teasing Vishal by calling him 'behenji'. Vishal asked Madhurima to stop teasing him, but she did not listen, after which he threw water on her and she did the same. Later, Madhurima started hitting Vishal with a frying pan. Bigg Boss announced that both the contestants will be locked up in separate prisons till the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar and air on ColorsTV at 10:30 pm.