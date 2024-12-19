Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan Slaps Herself Post A Tiff With Edin Rose And Kashish Kapoor

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house shows no signs of simmering down. In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Sara Arfeen Khan was moved to tears after her fight with fellow contestants Edin Rose and Kashish Kapoor.

Sara shocked everyone by slapping herself in rage. While talking to Rajat Dalal and Yamini Malhotra, she questioned Edin and Kashish's loyalty.

She asked, "Naa ghar mein kuch kaam karte hain, main chup se baithi hun. Ek cheez nahi bol sakte? Yeh make-up aur good look karne aaye hain yahan pe. [They don't help with the chores. Can't they say a single thing? Have they come here to do make-up and look good?]"

Furthermore she added, "Jab Chaahat, Kashish ke saath jhagda kar rahi thi usne usey bola gatar ki paidayish, woh sahi tha? Mai thi, maine kisi ke saamne insult nahi kiya. [Was it okay to accept what Kashish told Chaahat? I was there, I did not insult her (Kashish) in front of anyone].”

Later, Sara Arfreen Khan walked up to Edin Rose and asked her, “What is her problem?”

When Rajat Dalal requested Sara to speak calmly, she lost her cool and said,"Arehh yaar. Main kya kar rahi hun yaar. Problem kya hai? [What am I doing? What is the problem? My friends keep calling me wrong every time.]"

Unable to control her emotions, Sara slapped herself and asked, "Am I that bad?"

Meanwhile, things got heated up during the 'Time God' task. Contestants were split into two teams — A and B.

The task was to paint and save Avinash Mishra's portrait. The task was won by Team A, which included Digvijay Rathee, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, and Karan Veer Mehra. Shrutika was appointed the new 'Time God' of the house.

On the other hand, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Yamini Malhotra, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang are nominated for eliminations this week.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV daily. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.