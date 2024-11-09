<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Rohit Shetty Slams Sara Arfeen Khan For Her Derogatory Remarks - "<i>Aapko Pata Bhi Hai Aap Kaisi Lag Rahi Ho?</i>"

It seems Sara Arfeen Khan is facing a challenging weekend in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the latest episode, Ektaa Kapoor criticised her, calling her a “naagin” and the “weakest contestant” of the season. In a preview for tonight's episode, Rohit Shetty is seen slamming Sara, recalling the incident from Thursday's episode where she lost her temper during a task. Back then, Sara spoke out against Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. In the preview, Rohit Shetty recounts Sara's remarks. He said, “Sara, ek ladki ko kehna ki tu iska diaper change karti hai. Ek taraf patni ek taraf vo hai. Tu teri maa ke pet se hi paida hua hai na? Aapko pta bhi hai, national television pe aap kaisi lag rahi ho? I am disappointed. [Sara, telling a girl that she is here to change diapers for someone? Referring to someone as 'on one side is the wife, and on the other, it's her'? You were born from your mother's womb, right? Do you realise how you are coming across on national television? I am disappointed.]”

Earlier, the makers shared a video showing Sara Arfeen Khan in a moment of aggression. Despite fellow contestants trying to calm her down, Sara appears out of control, throwing objects at Vivian Dsena and shouting at other participants. The side note read, “Sara ne khoya apna aapa aur ho gayi violent. Kaise karenge ghar waale iss mudde par react? [Sara lost her temper and turned violent. How will the housemates react to this situation?]”

In the latest episode hosted by Ektaa Kapoor, the produced also confronted Vivian Dsena. She said, “Vivian mujhe itna toh haq hai aapko launch karne ke baad, kuch sawaal main khud kar sakun. Agar aapne 8-10 kaam kiya toh kya?? Toh kya? Ghar ke sare log aapko pedestal par chadha de? [After launching you, I have the right to ask you some questions. So what if you've done 8-10 projects? Does that mean everyone in the house should place you on a pedestal?]” Click here to read the full story.

