Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs In Delhi: "How Soulless We Have Become As A Society"

Sonakshi Sinha has criticised the Supreme Court directive on relocation of street dogs from Delhi NCR region, calling it a disappointment.

The 38-year-old also shared a note on Instagram and captioned it, "Day by day we expose how soulless we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment."

The note that she shared read, "Street dogs are not a problem. They are victims. Victims of fear, hunger, disease, neglect, cruelty, and abandonment. They live without shelter, without vaccination, without sterilization, left behind to give birth on the streets, only to watch their puppies suffer the same fate."

"Sending them to overcrowded shelters where they will lose their freedom and identity. This is not animal welfare. Spaying and vaccinating street dogs is the real, humane solution," the note concluded.

On Monday (August 11), the Supreme Court passed an order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR. They ordered the authorities to keep the animals in shelters, following rising cases of dog attacks and an alarming rabies toll.

Many celebrities have criticised the directive including Vir Das, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Varun Grover. John Abraham also wrote a letter addressing the Supreme Court and Delhi Government.

In their judgement, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

The court has directed Delhi authorities to start with creating shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.

