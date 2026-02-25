Jackie Shroff's Daughter Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Her Live-In Relationship With Afghan MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakshi

Krishna Shroff is currently grabbing attention on the reality show The 50. While the tasks inside the palace are tough, her personal life became the highlight in a recent episode. The fitness enthusiast spoke openly about her relationship and how it all began.

Krishna, who is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and the sister of Tiger Shroff, shared that she is in a live-in relationship with an Afghan MMA fighter. While Krishna did not mention her partner by name on the show, a Hindustan Times report identified him as Abdul Azim Badakshi.

During a chat with fellow contestants like Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Krishna said that for her, love means caring about her partner's happiness.

Talking about how they met, Krishna said it happened in Mumbai during an event. Later, she noticed that her now-boyfriend had messaged her on Instagram. She recalled, “Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi'. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before - and I like confidence. We don't even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken.”

Krishna shared that they spoke on video calls for eight months. They discussed life and got to know each other well. When they finally met in Goa, they spent two weeks together.

She said, “When we were saying goodbye after two weeks, we knew maybe we wouldn't meet again. So at the airport, we both started crying. He went to Delhi to his friend, and I went to Mumbai. He then said he couldn't go back, so I went to Delhi to meet him. During the three weeks I was in Delhi, our relationship grew. Then I asked him directly, ‘Do you want to come to Mumbai? You can stay with me.' And we immediately moved in together.”

While Krishna did not mention her boyfriend's name, it is evident that he is none other than Abdul, as they have featured each other on their Instagram profiles numerous times.

He even shared a clip from The 50 on his Instagram Stories.

Coming back to The 50, the show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

