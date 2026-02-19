<i>The 50</i>: Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal And Immortal Kaka Secure Top 4 Spots In Grand Finale

The 50 is creating a buzz online with its unexpected twists and turns. The reality show, which kicked off on February 1, features 50 celebrities living together in a luxurious palace as they compete while facing mentally and physically demanding challenges. Now, the show seems to have reached its final leg.

As per an Indian Express report, The 50's grand finale is scheduled to be shot on February 19. The episode will air on March 22. As of now, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal and Immortal Kaka have secured the top 4 spots in the finale. These four emerged from a pool of popular contestants, including Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Urvashi Dholakia and Manisha Rani, who also made it to the final round but did not quite make the cut.

Krishna Shroff is currently in fifth place, but her qualification for the grand finale is yet to be confirmed. Around 8-10 contestants from the original 20 finalists are still in the game.

On Wednesday, 18 contestants, including Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hamid Barkzi, Siwet Tomar, Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, Lakshay Kaushik, Manisha Rani, Immortal Kaka, Vikrant Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aarushi Chawla, Archana Gautam and Nehal Chudasama competed in the finale race.

The semi-final round saw six contestants - Hamid, Siwet, Aarushi, Lovekesh, Lakshay, and Yuvika - getting evicted. This leaves eight contestants still in the game, in addition to the top 4 contenders.

Most Likely To Win

Based on the performance in the initial stages, these are the top contenders with the highest chances of winning The 50.

1. Prince Narula

Prince has a track record of winning every reality show he has participated in, such as MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. In The 50, he immediately showcased his capability by finishing the first task in just 28 seconds. He is also leading one group of the show with finesse. His past reality shows experince gives him an advantage in handling the pressure.

2. Rajat Dalal

Fitness influencer Rajat has demonstrated immense physical endurance and strength in all the tasks he performed in the Lion's Palace. He has a fearless, aggressive and unpredictable gameplay style, which makes him a top contender for the show.

3. Mr Faisu

Known for his massive digital following, Mr Faisu has previously shown his physical capability as a runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In The 50, Faisu has been praised for his performance in the show's activities.

When And Where To Watch The 50?

The 50 isn't streamed live and has a deferred telecast on television, with it being a digital-first show. The contestants entered the show on January 27 for a three-week shoot. You can watch the new episodes daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while a late telecast premieres Colors TV at 10:30 PM.