Pic Of The Day: Hardik Pandya's PDA-Filled, Sea-Soaked Birthday Wish For 'Princess' Mahieka Sharma

How to break the Internet? Take a Cue from Hardik Pandya.

The star cricketer shared a PDA-filled picture with girlfriend Mahika Sharma from one of their sea vacations to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, Mahika is seen giving Hardik a tight hug while they enjoy their blissful time in the sea.

Sharing the picture, Hardik kept his message short and simple: "Happy Birthday, my princess," followed by a string of emojis.

Sea-Venture Bliss

In November, Hardik shared some sizzling couple pictures from their vacation.

In one picture, Hardik and Mahieka are seen sharing cosy moments by the sea. It looks like this image might be Hardik's phone wallpaper or screensaver.

In another, the couple are making goofy faces together.

The carousel also shows the couple washing their car, with Mahieka playfully teasing her boyfriend.

Hardik's son Agastya makes occasional appearances in the post.

Hardik added a bunch of emojis in the caption.

Hardik's Birthday Celebrations

On October 11 last year, Hardik celebrated his 32nd birthday with Maheika at an undisclosed beach location (reportedly, Maldives) The celebration appeared to be an intimate affair.

Hardik posted several photos with the model, including a cosy beach picture with his arm around her shoulder, and another of them dressed up for a night out.

His Instagram posts also featured glimpses of a chocolate birthday cake, thoughtful surprises planned for him, and a serene video of the couple walking hand-in-hand along the beach.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 during the pandemic and announced their separation in July, 2024, following months of speculation.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

He added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.