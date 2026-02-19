Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding: Here's What We Know So Far

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly get married in Udaipur on February 26. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, the Internet is already abuzz.

NDTV has learned a few details about their wedding venue, guest list, and the logistics of carrying guests to the venue.

Probable Venue

As per sources, the wedding will take place at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur.

It is most likely to be held at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, located 25 kilometers outside Udaipur and nestled in the Aravalli Range.

The hill resort has been chosen as the couple prioritizes utmost privacy for their wedding.

Sources say other potential venues doing the rounds include Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont.

All these properties are located away from the city—either in the hills or on Udai Sagar Lake.

About The Mementos

The Mementos by ITC Hotels lies on the old route between the shrine of Nathdwara and the ancient Eklingji Temple, in a village called Kailashpuri.

Sources say helicopter service may also be used to land at the hotel, which has a helipad.

The ultra-luxury hotel has 117 suites and villas.

It's situated on top of a hill with beautiful views of the Aravalli Range and a man-made lake below.

It features five restaurants and three banquets and designated celebration venues.

Guests are expected to begin arriving by the 23rd for the pre-wedding functions on the 24th and 25th of February.

Ahead of the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted at Mumbai airport.

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged Last Year

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday, October 3, last year, with family members and close friends in attendance.

Speculation was rife after Rashmika shared pictures in a saree with a tilak on her forehead.

She captioned them: "Happy Dussehra my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song... Your messages, your excitement, your constant support make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super soon during the promotions."

In November last year, Rashmika seemed to give a closer look at her engagement ring during a reality show.

Rumors of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023 after their rumored vacation in the Maldives. In the last three years, they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Rashmika and Vijay first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later worked together in Dear Comrade (2019).