Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Wedding On Feb 26, Invite Goes Viral

A wedding invitation allegedly belonging to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on social media. The invite, which surfaced online in recent days, hints at what could be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2026.

According to the circulated invitation, the couple is set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a "small and intimate ceremony," followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

The wedding card reads, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

It further adds, "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

Despite the buzz surrounding the invite, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed its authenticity. As of now, the viral card remains unverified, leaving fans uncertain about whether the details are genuine.

When Rashmika Mandanna Addressed The Wedding Rumours

Addressing the speculation in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika said, "I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first won hearts as an on-screen pair in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Their strong chemistry in both films led to persistent speculation about a possible real-life romance.

Over the years, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, choosing to focus on their professional commitments. While they have often been spotted together at events and on social media, they have neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours.

