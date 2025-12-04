Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Wedding Buzz With Vijay Deverakonda: "Will Neither Confirm Nor Deny It"

The wedding buzz surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has only grown stronger since reports emerged about their engagement on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. According to various online reports, the wedding is scheduled for February 2026 in Udaipur. The actress has once again responded to the wedding rumours.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika said, "I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall."

She reiterated that she would prefer to keep her personal life private.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

According to several reports, their wedding is set to take place on February 26, 2026. It is expected to be grand yet intimate, as the reports suggest.

Sources close to Rashmika and Vijay have confirmed to NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3, 2025. The event was a hush-hush affair, with only family members and close friends in attendance.

As per a report in India Today, a close source revealed that wedding preparations are indeed underway. Furthermore, the rituals will be a mix of South Indian and Rajasthani traditions.

Background

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, have never publicly addressed the speculation surrounding them.

The actors previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and are set to reunite in director Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming project, tentatively titled VD 14.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, while Rashmika Mandanna appeared in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, as well as the Telugu film The Girlfriend this year. Both are currently busy with their next film commitments.

