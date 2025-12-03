Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> To Release In Japan Next Year, Trailer Out

Director Sukumar's blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is to release in Japan on January 16 next year.

Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the film in Japan, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "'Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo' Indian Cinema's Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa."

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the superhit franchise, also tweeted about the film's release on her X timeline and shared the link to the Japanese trailer of the film.

She wrote, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global..Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026... Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here! #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa #プシュパ君臨 IconStar @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP @resulp @TSeries @PushpaMovie @pushpa_kunrin @AAFilmsIndia Japan Distribution: Geek Pictures Shochiku @geekpictures_IN @Arjunarcv @mokshamodgill."

For the unaware, director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged a huge blockbuster, completing a triumphant 50-day run in theatres.

It may be recalled that the makers had also released a reloaded version from January 17 this year, which had an additional 20 minutes footage of the film. Interestingly, the reloaded version was to first release on January 11.

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over Rs. 800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the Rs.1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.

