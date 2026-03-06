Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Watch Collection, Featuring 2 Rolex Cellinis Worth Rs 39 Lakh And Rs 11 Lakh

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding festivities were full of fashionable moments. The duo got married on February 26. While the duo's outfits wowed us, it was the groom's expensive collection of watches that caught everyone's attention.

Vijay Deverakonda's Love For Watches

The actor, known for his keen interest in high-end, stylish, and often bold accessories, has often captivated fashionistas with his timepieces. Undoubtedly, his wedding soiree also featured a collection of watches, which were a mix of luxury, vintage, and contemporary pieces. Each of the watches, valued in the lakhs, perfectly complements his persona.

Below are the key watches worn by Vijay during his wedding festivities:

Customised Vintage Rolex Cellini Asymmetrical Watch

Reportedly designed by a Thai designer in 1976, the asymmetrical watch is undoubtedly counted among his current favourites. Reflecting his taste for classic and timeless pieces, the watch is made in an 18k white gold case and features a bezel and clasp, a black crocodile bracelet, a manual winding movement, and a sapphire crystal glass. As per a listing on the Patcharavipa website, it is priced at 32,000 pounds sterling, which equals Rs 39,19,440. Vijay wore it at his reception.





Vijay and Rashmika at their reception.

Rolex Cellini

Another Rolex Cellini in Vijay Deverakonda's collection is a 1980s-made piece set in 18k white gold. The astonishing blue ombre dial, with its intricate design on the silver belt, oozed pure elegance. As per the Chrono24 - India website, it is priced at Rs 1,047,737 and requires an extra Rs 32,742 for insured shipping to India. He wore the watch during his visit to the Tirupati Tirumala temple on Sunday.

Cartier Vendome

The next vintage piece in his collection is from Cartier. The Vintage Must de Cartier Vendôme watch features a burgundy quartz dial and a vermeil case. As per the Chrono24 - India website, it comes at a swanky price of Rs 217,187 and requires Rs 5,348 for insured shipping to India. Vijay wore this while addressing the media on March 4.

Gucci Grip

The last one that he flaunted during his wedding festivities was the Gucci Grip Yellow Gold PVD Stainless Steel Watch. The luxury timepiece from the unisex "Grip" collection is inspired by the world of skateboarding. It is defined by its rounded square (cushion-shaped) case and a unique display that uses three rotating disks to indicate the hour, minute, and date. It comes with a price tag of USD 1,550, which equals Rs 1,42,100, as per the EveryWatch website. He wore this watch while announcing scholarships for 9th- and 10th-grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, through his Deverakonda Charitable Trust.

Vijay Deverakonda starting Scholarship Scheme for 9th &10th class students from this year 💥



Great idea which helps students for their future education without any financial struggle



Vijay Deverakonda ❌



VIjay BANGARUKONDA ✅#VijayDeverakonda #Ranabaali #rashmikamandana pic.twitter.com/UotlV28SM8 — 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗩 (@theyogayadav) March 2, 2026

We are simply obsessed with Vijay Deverakonda's watches. Which one is your favourite?



