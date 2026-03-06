The Story Behind The Viral Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Pic That Reminded Internet Of Shiv-Parvati

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a lavish reception in Hyderabad. Their wedding took place on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family. The couple held two ceremonies on the same day - a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava wedding in the evening.

Soon after the wedding, the couple shared a series of beautiful pictures on social media. One standout photograph from the wedding album shows the couple walking away from the camera, with a corner of Vijay's vermillion angavastram tied to Rashmika's rust-coloured saree.



Their hands are not fully clasped; instead, Vijay's little finger is lightly hooked around Rashmika's - a gesture reminiscent of Shiv-Parvati imagery often seen in pop culture.

Once the photographs surfaced online, social media users flooded platforms with reactions, praising the images, the couple's effortless chemistry, and the striking resemblance to Shiv-Parvati.

The photographer behind the widely circulated visuals, Siddharth Sharma - Founder and Director of House On The Clouds - has now revealed what went on behind the scenes while capturing the couple's special moments.

What The Photographer Said

He told ETimes, "When you're working with two people who share such easy comfort, your job is to create an environment where their chemistry can breathe. We kept the crew minimal, the directions soft, and allowed their rhythm to lead the frame."

Sharing more insight into one of the most talked-about shots that reminded the internet of Shiv-Parvati, he added, "We were responding to a moment that felt quietly powerful - the two of them walking away after completing their rituals and receiving blessings. That kind of frame carries a sense of calm strength and companionship. Our intent was simply to honour a moment that felt timeless in its own way."

About The Reception

The couple's reception was held on March 4 in Hyderabad and was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya, among others. The couple recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video from their grand reception held in Hyderabad, giving fans a glimpse into their special evening.

"04.03.2026. The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude. With love, Vijay & Rashmika :)," they wrote, sharing the video.



