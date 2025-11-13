Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Everyone Should Have A Vijay Deverakonda In Their Lives': "It's A Blessing"

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were all smiles as they showered each other with high praise at a recent event. The duo, who are rumoured to be engaged, took a moment to acknowledge each other at the success celebration of Rashmika's latest film, The Girlfriend.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her Dear Comrade co-star as "Viju", poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film.

"You've been a part of this film since the beginning. You're also a part of its success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing," she said.

The Kingdom star also celebrated Rashmika Mandanna's work and journey.

"To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are," Vijay Deverakonda said, as per a video shared by the social media handle of Geetha Arts.

Among other clips that have gone viral, one shows Vijay and Rashmika sharing a cute moment. Vijay, who was seen interacting with other guests at the celebration, warmly greeted Rashmika by kissing her hand, leaving their fans highly delighted.

The rare public show of affection comes at a time when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly got engaged.

The Dear Comrade stars are said to have got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families, according to sources. However, there has been no official confirmation from Vijay or Rashmika, and neither has shared any pictures from the ceremony.

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.

