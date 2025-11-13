Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna In Tears At <i>The Girlfriend</i> Event

Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, The Girlfriend, continues to receive an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.

Released in theatres last Friday, the Telugu film has shown steady growth at the box office.

To celebrate the film's success, Rashmika and the entire team attended a special event in Hyderabad, where the actor was seen getting emotional as fans and colleagues showered her with love and appreciation.

In a video shared by a fan account on X, Rashmika was seen smiling through tears as she listened to singer Hesham Abdul Wahab perform Nadhive, a song from the film's soundtrack.

Another clip from the event showed the actor standing beside the cast and crew while director Rahul Ravindran expressed his gratitude to the audience.

As he spoke, Rashmika appeared visibly moved, standing quietly as fans cheered for her from the crowd.

Vijay Deverakonda, who also attended the event, praised Rashmika's growth as an actor and her dedication to her craft.

He said, "I have been watching Rashmika since the time of the film Geetha Govindam. She is exactly like Bhooma Devi. There is an unknown innocence in her, Rashmika never thinks about herself even once. She wanted everyone to be happy on the set. She still does. Her journey that started from there has now reached the point where she can choose strong scripts for herself like The Girlfriend. I don't know who will watch it, but I want to tell such stories to those who do. Rashi... I am so proud to watch your journey."

Directed and written by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles, along with Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini.

The film explores a seemingly fairy-tale romance that takes a dark turn as Dheekshith Shetty's character becomes increasingly aggressive, testing the limits of love and trust.