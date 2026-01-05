Vijay Devarakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return From Roman Holiday, Video Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together at the Hyderabad airport after celebrating New Year in Italy. The two reportedly travelled separately but were spotted at the airport around the same time on January 5.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together At Hyderabad Airport

Both Rashmika and Vijay were photographed at Hyderabad airport early in the day. Keeping it low-key, the actors wore masks and dressed casually. Rashmika wore grey trousers, a white turtleneck, and a black coat, while Vijay was seen in loose black pants, a leather jacket, and a blue cap. Watch the video here:

About Vijay And Rashmika's Roman Holiday

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently caught attention with their Instagram posts from Italy. While they didn't post any pictures together, fans noticed that the locations in their photos looked quite similar, leading to speculation that they were on vacation together.

Both actors shared photo carousels from Rome, which also included moments with friends. In one of Vijay's pictures, a woman is seen resting her head on his shoulder, but her face isn't visible. This sparked rumours among fans, many of whom guessed that the woman could be Rashmika.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. According to sources close to NDTV, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members. The couple is also expected to host a reception for friends from the film industry in Hyderabad after the wedding.

Sources also shared that the ceremony will take place at a palace in Udaipur, just a few months after Rashmika and Vijay's engagement on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad.

So far, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed their engagement or the upcoming wedding.



Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Pratibha Ranta Break Silence On Dear Comrade Hindi Remake: "No More Remakes"