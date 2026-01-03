Siddhant Chaturvedi-Pratibha Ranta Break Silence On <i>Dear Comrade</i> Hindi Remake: "No More Remakes"

Amid reports suggesting that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta were being considered for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, Siddhant has denied the speculation and clarified his stance on remakes.

What's Happening

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Dhadak 2 actor dismissed the reports, writing, "Just to clarify guys - This isn't true (sic)."

He further stated that he currently wishes to stay away from remakes.

"No remakes for me anymore, even though I'm a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you," he added.

While shutting down the remake rumours, Siddhant expressed his interest in working with Pratibha Ranta in the future, but only on an original project.

"Anyhow I'd love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward," his post read.

Pratibha also addressed the speculation through her Instagram Stories, requesting media platforms to avoid circulating unconfirmed information.

The Laapataa Ladies actress wrote, "With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement."

She further noted that such rumours have followed her in the past as well.

"This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion. I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter," she added.

Background

The original Dear Comrade was written and directed by Bharat Kamma and starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the Telugu film emerged as a box office success and continues to enjoy a loyal fan following years after its release.