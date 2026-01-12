In <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Case, Censor Board Asks Supreme Court To Hear Them Before Issuing Order

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in the case related to Jana Nayagan, seeking to ensure that no order is passed without first hearing its side.

The development comes after KVN Productions, the banner backing the film, moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court division bench order that stayed a single judge's direction to grant the film a UA certificate.

Appeal By Makers After Madras High Court Stay

The producers approached the Supreme Court following the Madras High Court's interim decision to halt the implementation of its earlier single judge order that had instructed the CBFC to issue a UA certificate.

The division bench had passed the stay after the certification body sought an urgent hearing on the same day the original direction was delivered.

The film, directed by H Vinoth and fronted by actor and TVK party founder Vijay, was slated for a January 9 release. However, the stay order means the certificate will remain on hold until the matter is fully adjudicated.

CBFC Raises Concerns Over Use Of Armed Forces Emblems

In its challenge before the high court, the CBFC had argued that Jana Nayagan contains emblems linked to the armed forces, warranting examination by subject experts before any clearance is granted.

With the caveat now lodged in the Supreme Court, the board has sought to safeguard its right to be heard prior to any interim or final relief being extended to the filmmakers.

Producer's Stand And Vijay's Silence

KVN Productions moved the apex court days after its producer, Venkat K Narayana, issued a video statement outlining the banner's position in the certification dispute and stating that Vijay deserves a proper cinematic farewell after more than three decades in the industry.

The actor has not made any public comment on the ongoing legal tussle between the makers and the certification body over Jana Nayagan.

