<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Makers Go To Supreme Court Against High Court Order

A plea against the Madras High Court's stay on the single judge's order directing the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor and TVK party founder Vijay, was filed in the Supreme Court today.

The plea was filed on the same day as Vijay arrived in Delhi for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede during his TVK rally, in which 41 people lost their lives on September 27, 2025.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, was scheduled to be released on January 9. On the same day, as per the single judge's order, the Madras High Court had directed the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate to the film, billed as Vijay's swan song before he fully takes the political plunge.

After the Madras High Court verdict, the Censor Board appealed against the order and sought an urgent hearing in the matter with the court later in the day. The Censor Board had earlier argued that Jana Nayagan features emblems related to the armed forces, which, it claimed, should be examined by experts.

During the second hearing on January 9, the high court put a temporary stay on an earlier order that had directed the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate. This means that the certificate will not be issued until the case is heard fully.

The makers of Jana Nayagan approached the Supreme Court days after producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions issued a video statement, explaining the banner's side for the very first time during the course of the entire certificate controversy.

The producer also said that Vijay deserves a "farewell" rightfully earned after over 30 years in the film industry.

Vijay has yet to publicly comment on the Censor Board-court row over Jana Nayagan.

