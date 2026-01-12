How A Simple Grandmother Hack Came To Priyanka Chopra's Rescue Before The Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Golden Globes 2026 chaos.

What Happened Before Priyanka Hit The Red Carpet

In the BTS video, Priyanka is seen heading to the venue with Nick Jonas, sharing how much she enjoys attending such events with her husband. As she gets ready, she admires her Dior gown, gets her hair and makeup done, and even jokes about the sports reference she was planning to make on stage.

The candid clip captures the pressure and excitement of the moment, especially when she admits her eye would not stop watering right before entering the venue. That's when she reached for something hidden inside her dress - a tissue she had smartly kept handy.

Holding up the tissue, Priyanka smiled and said, "I have my trusted tissue, hamari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (our grandmothers have taught us well)."

The small but meaningful gesture resonated instantly with fans, who saw it as a reminder that no matter how global the stage, it's often the simplest lessons from home that come through when you need them the most.

Priyanka Chopra At The Golden Globes

Priyanka presented the Golden Globe Best Male Actor - Television award to Noah Wyle for The Pitt alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. She will also be seen in the film titled The Bluff.

