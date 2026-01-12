Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra And BLACKPINK Lisa Walk Hand In Hand To Golden Globes 2026 Stage

Priyanka Chopra attended the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. The global star returned to the Golden Globes for the third time. She presented the Golden Globe Best Male Actor - Television award to Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Priyanka Chopra At The Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manobal on stage to present the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama award. They were seen walking hand in hand as they entered the stage. The duo announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his role in The Pitt.

For the event, Priyanka chose a striking custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with stylish jewellery. She arrived with her husband and singer Nick Jonas at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, posing together on the red carpet before heading into the ceremony.

During a red carpet interview with Zuri Hall on LIVE from E!: Golden Globes on 11 January, the couple shared a light moment about how they decide what to watch at home - especially when it comes to controlling the remote.

Nick reflected on the quality of content this past year and how their household doesn't follow strict rules when it comes to choosing what to watch.

"It's been such a great year in film and TV," he said. "We don't really have a guilty pleasure thing in our house. Everything's fair game. You can watch whatever you'd like."

But Priyanka had a slightly different take. With a playful correction, she added, "No, we can watch whatever you like. I watch mine on my iPad."

On the work front, Priyanka recently unveiled her first look from The Bluff, an action thriller directed by the Russo Brothers. In the film, she plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate queen. The Bluff is set to premiere on 25 February 2026 on Prime Video.

Priyanka will also be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she will portray Mandakini, acting opposite Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role.



