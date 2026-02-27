Priyanka Chopra Reveals Bollywood 'Cornered' Her: "I Needed To Move To Survive"

Priyanka Chopra started her transition to Hollywood between 2012 and 2013 with her music career, until she had her big break in the ABC series Quantico in 2015. The actress is currently busy promoting The Bluff. She opened up about how, at one point, she felt 'cornered' in the Hindi film industry and simply had to make the move.

On Jay Shetty's podcast, Priyanka Chopra said, "Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone; it is not an easy place. It is political, networky, it is about the moment, it is fleeting. I am pragmatic enough to recognise that everyone has their struggle because of their choices. I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered, work was limited, and in order to survive emotionally, mentally, and physically, I just needed to move."

She added, "I was in this place where I was doing good work, but I didn't see the longevity that I wanted in my situation."

Speaking of the two years of her "pop star" era before her big Hollywood break in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra revealed, "I was blown away by being in the studio with will.i.am, Pitbull, and The Chainsmokers. I met the most incredible people during this two-year pop star era of mine. It was such a welcome change. It was a breath of fresh air. I was feeling like I was drowning, and I was suddenly pulled out, and I could breathe."

"The universe just kind of timed itself together. I was feeling very limited in my work in Hindi movies, and I felt I didn't have a direction. This was like an olive branch," concluded Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra had appeared in global singles and music videos, the most popular ones being In My City (2012), Exotic, and I Can't Make You Love Me. This led to an opportunity to collaborate with icons like Pitbull and will.i.am, which also marked a significant step up for her, making a place for herself in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra's Latest Release: The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra steps into her most ferocious avatar yet.

In the film, she plays a former pirate who will stop at nothing to protect her daughter-even if it means leaving behind a trail of bodies.

The trailer opens on a deceptively calm note, with Priyanka's character spending a quiet evening with her daughter at a remote home.

The peace is short-lived as she senses intruders closing in. She hides her daughter in the basement and confronts the attackers head-on.

Overpowered and caught in a tightening noose, she appears moments away from defeat, until the men threaten her child.

That threat becomes the turning point. Maternal instinct kicks in, and what follows is a brutal, no-holds-barred fight as she kills the intruders who broke into her home.

When her daughter looks on in shock, Priyanka's character reassures her with a chilling calm, "I'm still your mother."

Later, when the child asks, "How are you so good at killing people?", she replies with a sly smile, "Your father didn't marry me for my cooking."

It is produced by AGBO Studios and backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka following their work on Citadel.

The Bluff released on Prime Video on February 25.

Other Work

Priyanka Chopra is also returning for Season 2 of Amazon's Citadel and will feature in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, Varanasi.

