Internet Thinks It Has Spotted Rashmika Mandanna In Vijay Deverakonda's Italy Pics. Can You?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to tease fans with their Instagram A-game. Days after Rashmika posted pictures from her Italy vacation, Vijay confirmed he was vacationing there with her too. On the eve of New Year, he shared a bunch of pictures from Italy.

What caught the internet's attention was a picture where Rashmika seemed to backhug Vijay. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted her in the frame, though she's hardly visible.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote: "Happy new year my darling loves. May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you."

Let's take a quick look at the comments section of Vijay's post.

One user wrote: "The 5th picture is so cute. When Rashmika backhugs Vijay and everyone smiles. May this happiness fill your life. Happy New Year."

Another comment read: "When Rashmika and Vijay [are] together."

ICYMI, here's what Rashmika posted a few days ago.

She captioned the pictures: "Rome so far."

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged?

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3), with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

Speculation was rife after Rashmika shared pictures in a saree, with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned them: "Happy Dussehra my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song... Your messages, your excitement, your constant support—you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super soon during the promotions...(sic)."

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple has continued to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family, and the rumoured pair have been spotted together on various occasions.

In April this year, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay posted pictures from a similar backdrop, fueling the buzz even more.